Edna Louise Crock August 22, 1932 ~ February 15, 2020 Edna Louise Crock, 87 of Bellefonte, went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Centre Crest, Bellefonte. She was born on August 22, 1932 in Patton Twp.,Centre Co., a daughter of the late George & Elsie Shaeffer Walker. On August 5, 1949 she was united in marriage to Charles R. Crock who survives at home. Along with her husband she is survived by eight children; Kenneth (Gale) , Linda (Ken) Rothrock both of Newnan, GA., Robert of Clarence, Carol Robinson of Philipsburg, Doris Crock and Ernest (Kathy) both of Bellefonte, Daniel (Sandy) of Union Grove, AL., George (Betty) of Snow Shoe, twelve grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind he twin brother Russell (Shirley) Walker of Boalsburg, and her sister Florence (John) Strouse of Bellefonte. Edna was a homemaker and enjoyed crocheting, playing the piano and singing in her church choir. She looked forward to holidays and family get togethers. She also enjoyed camping and fishing. She volunteered her time at the Milesburg Food Pantry until her health declined and she was no longer able too. She was a member of the Buffalo Run United Methodist Church. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Kader-Neff Funeral Home, 135 W. Main Street, Howard with the Rev. Calvin Miller officiating. Friends and family will be received from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home prior to the service. Burial will be private at Schencks Cemetery. Memoiral contributions may be made to Buffalo Run UMC, 1667 Buffalo Run Rd., Bellefonte, Pa. 16823 On-line condolences www.kader-neff.com
Published in Centre Daily Times on Feb. 28, 2020