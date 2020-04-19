Edward J. Heinhold Edward J. Heinhold, 82, of Rockville, MD, died Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at home. He leaves his wife of 50 years, Barbara (Barnard) Heinhold, and four daughters, Catherine Heinhold, Alison (Peter) Melley, Noelle (Michael) Fell, and Meg Notaro. He was Opa to Sara, Liam, Aidan, Kevin, and Patrick Melley. Private funeral and interment at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Gaithersburg, MD on Friday, April 17. A memorial Mass will be held once restrictions are lifted. If you would like to donate in Ed's memory, please consider JSSA Hospice. See full obituary and sign the memory book at www.interfaithfunerals.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Apr. 19, 2020