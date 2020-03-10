Edward J. Walker July 7, 1934-March 8, 2020 Edward J. Walker, 85, formerly of passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at the Hollidaysburg Veterans Home, in Hollidaysburg, PA. Born on July 7, 1934, in Wingate, he was the son of the late Edward and Bernice (Broadbent) Walker. He was married to Lucille Walker. Ed and Lucy lived in Smithfield, NC for over 40 years until her death on 3/15/2013. Ed then moved to Moshannon to be close to his children. Ed was a 1952 graduate of Bellefonte High School. He was enlisted in the United States Air Force from 1952 until 1956, earning the rank of A/1C. While in the military, he was a certified electrician. He received the National Defense Service Medal, Korean Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal, and the Good Conduct Medal for his years of service. After his honorable discharge, he worked in the IT Department for the Federal Government. Ed enjoyed reading books, especially science fiction. He liked doing anything on the computer, such as play games, do research on various topics, and read books. He greatest pastime was being with his family. Ed is survived by his children: Stephen Walker and his wife, Paula, of Florida, Dale Walker and his wife, Kim, of New Enterprise, PA, Dieatria Almashie and her husband, George "BoBo", of Bellefonte, and Deborah Breon of Port Matilda. Also surviving are his three brothers; Richard Walker and his wife, Regina, of Bellefonte, James Walker and his wife, Judy, of Bellefonte, and Thomas Walker and his wife, Pearl, of North Carolina, 22 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Arthur Walker and by his two best friends, his K-9 companions, Beth and Mandy. Ed's wishes are to have no public services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the . Arrangements have been entrusted to Daughenbaugh Funeral Home, 106 W. Sycamore St. Snow Shoe. An online guestbook can be signed or condolences to the family available at www.daughenbaughfuneralhome.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Mar. 10, 2020