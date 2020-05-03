Edward (Ed) Joseph McClusick, Jr. Edward (Ed) Joseph Mc-Clusick, Jr., 64, passed away on Thursday, April 23rd at Neshaminy Manor from complications of COVID-19 after living with Alzheimer's for 10 years. Edward was a loving father and husband, and a friend to many. He is survived by his wife, of 32 years, Colleen (Mahan), his daughter, Lauren, and his son, Colin. He is also survived by his mother, Barbara (Leso), and his four siblings, Eugene McClusick, MaryEllen Gearhart (Scott), Melinda Puhalla (Jimmy), LeeAnn Newman (Ted), In-laws Richard and Marguerite Mahan, Brother-in-Law Richard Mahan (Lynne), Sister-in-Law Marguerite Yeoman (Bruce), 14 nieces and nephews, and 10 grand nieces and nephews, many cousins and friends. He is preceded in death by his father, Edward Joseph McClusick, Sr. Ed was born in Bellefonte, PA. He was a proud graduate of the College of Engineering at Penn State University. In his career as a Civil Engineer he worked for the State of NJ-DEP, The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and various private engineering firms. Ed was a P.E. and a member of the Society of Professional Engineers. Ed volunteered his free time coaching various recreational sports, at the Delaware Valley Food Pantry in Lambertville NJ, and Delaware Riverkeepers. He was an avid reader, particularly science fiction, comic books, and history. He loved traveling to new places, going to the movies with his family and friends and watching PSU football. Ed ran track in high school and competed in the PIAA championships in 1973 & 1974. Ed was especially proud of his Project Management work in the building of St. Martin of Tours RC Church, New Hope, PA. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. If you would like to donate in Ed's name please consider your local food bank, the Alzheimer's Association or a COVID-19 fund. Life Celebration services provided by Leaver/Cable of Buckingham. To share your fondest memories of Ed, please visit www.lifecelebration.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Centre Daily Times on May 3, 2020.