Service Information Wetzler Funeral Service Inc 206 N Spring St Bellefonte , PA 16823 (814)-355-4261

Edward L. Kopp July 4, 1943August 29, 2019 Late in the evening on August the 29th, Edward L. Kopp, of State College, surrounded by his wife and two sons, passed away. He was born on July 4, 1943 in DuBois, Pennsylvania to the late Helen and Kenneth Kopp both of DuBois. Edward was an alumnus of Penn State University and graduated with a BS in Mechanical Engineering in 1969. He worked for several companies in the Centre region including KB Aerotech, ECHO Ultrasound, and Blatek Inc. He received a patent award in 1979 for an ultrasound transducer used by doctors to locate pulmonary aspirations. Kopp was an avid motorcyclist and had been a fixture of the Pennsylvania and New York State motorcycling community since the early 1960s. Edward was heavily involved during the early days of the sport of Motocross. His favorite races were Unadilla in New Berlin, NY, and the Courduroy Enduro in Ontario, Canada. A true Pennsylvanian, Edward greatly enjoyed riding his motorcycle through the hills and valleys of his home state. He was greatly interested in Pennsylvania history and culture, and was proud of his Pennsylvania German heritage. It was in the countryside of Pennsylvania where he felt most at peace. Edward is survived by his wife, Laura Kopp, his son Aaron and his wife Erin and their children Carson and Tyler, his son Daniel and his wife Imke Brust, and their children Risa and Nina Kopp. The family invites you to join us for a celebration of life on October 26, 2019 from 3pm to 6pm at Above the Valley, 559 N Pennsylvania Ave, Centre Hall, PA 16828. Online condolences may be made to the family at

