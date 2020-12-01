1/1
Edward M. Tutokey
1933 - 2020
January 20, 1933 - November 28, 2020
Bellefonte, Pennsylvania - Edward M. Tutokey, 87, of Bellefonte, passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Centre Crest Nursing Home. Born on January 20, 1933, in Hawk Run, PA, he was the son of the late Joseph and Anna (Tondra) Tutokey. On November 26, 1955, he married his beloved wife, Kathryn (Haines) Tutokey, who survives him at home after sharing 65 years of marriage together.
Edward proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict from 1953 until his honorable discharge in 1955worked as a supervisor for Adessa Car Auction for several years until his retirement.
In addition to his wife, Kathryn, he is survived by his daughter, Debra Carden of Pleasant Gap, and two grandchildren, Tracy and Carrie. Also surviving are three sisters, Betty Gura of Michigan, Anna Mae Keener of State College, and Agnes McKenrick of New York.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, George, Andy and Albert.
Edward was a member of Faith United Methodist Church in Bellefonte. Anytime he got the chance, he enjoyed going fishing. He especially looked forward to the trips to New Jersey that he and Kathryn would take, to go deep sea fishing.
Funeral services and burial will be private at the convenience of the family. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. in Bellefonte. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.com.



Published in Centre Daily Times on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wetzler Funeral Service Inc
206 N Spring St
Bellefonte, PA 16823
(814) 355-4261
Memories & Condolences
