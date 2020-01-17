Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward R. "Jaggers" Mitchell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Edward R. "Jaggers" Mitchell August 15, 1938 ~ January 16, 2020 Edward R. "Jaggers" Mitchell, 81, of rural Howard passed away at his home, surrounded by his family, on Thursday, January 16, 2020. Edward was born on August 15, 1938 in Bellefonte, a son of the late Ernest and Clara Lucas Mitchell. On May 26, 1961 he married the former Hazel L. Miller who survives at home. Also surviving are his sons, Joseph (Debbie) Mitchell of Smyrna GA., Charles (Kristin) Mitchell of Howard and Earl Mitchell also of Howard, his daughter, Faith (Troy) Martin of rural Howard, and his daughter-in-law, Carolyn Mitchell of Port Matilda. Also surviving are his eleven grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren; his brothers, Ernest Mitchell of NC, Steven Evock, Jr of Pleasant Gap, Frank (Shirley) Dudish, Jr. of Snow Shoe, and his sisters Barbara Hughes of Pine Glen and Nancy (Nelson) Woomer of Snow Shoe. Edward was a veteran having served in the US Army. Edward was employed by Cerro Metal Products before his retirement as a Forge Press Operator. He was a member of Curtin United Methodist Church. He enjoyed spending time with his family. He enjoyed antique cars. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Russell Edward Mitchell and his brother, Robert Mitchell. Family and friends will be received on Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 6 PM- 8PM at The Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc. , 201 Spring St., Milesburg. Funeral services will be on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 11AM with Pastor Herb Emel, officiating. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Boggs Twp., Centre Co., PA. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of The Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring St., Milesburg. Online condolences may be made to

