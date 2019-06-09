Edwin P. Ishler, Sr. April 13, 1955June 7, 2019 Edwin P. Ishler, Sr., 64, of Bellefonte, passed away at his residence, Friday, June 7, 2019. Edwin was born in Bellefonte on April 13, 1955, a son of the late Paul and Thelma Ripka Ishler. On April 18, 1980, he married the former Nancy Caldana who survives at home. Also surviving are his sons, Edwin P. (Beverly) Ishler, Jr. of State College, Scott A. (Lisa) Ishler of VA, Daniel A. (Shannon) Ishler of Bellefonte, and his daughter, Crystal M. (Chris) Smith of FL ; his seven grandchildren, Eliott Ishler, Nichole Ishler, Ashley Ishler, Jenna Ishler, Audrey Ishler, Mary Ishler and Edwin Ishler III; his sister, Faye (Gary) Dunklebarger of Bellefonte, Nancy (Edward) Muth of Bellefonte and Ricky Ishler of Bellefonte. Along with his parents he was also preceded in death by his sister, Bonnie Ishler. He attended Faith United Methodist Church in Bellefonte. He was a member of the Bellefonte American Legion, and the Bellefonte Moose. He was a former race car driver at Beaver Springs Dragway. He enjoyed hunting, watching NASCAR and was a true motor head. He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. Family and friends will be received at the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., Milesburg on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 P.M. with Pastor Melody Weston officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant Gap Lutheran Cemetery, Pleasant Gap., PA. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring Street, Milesburg, PA. Online condolences may be made at www.deankwetzlerfuneralhomeandcremationserviceinc.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on June 9, 2019