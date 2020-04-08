Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edythe Ferwerda St. Clair. View Sign Service Information Koch Funeral Home - State College 2401 S. Atherton Street State College , PA 16801 (814)-237-2712 Send Flowers Obituary

Edythe Ferwerda St. Clair Edythe Ferwerda St. Clair, 108, died on April 4 at Foxdale Village. She was born in 1911 in Chicago, IL, the daughter of Richard and Jessie (Meindersma) Ferwerda. She married Allen Cameron St. Clair on August 11, 1937 in Chicago. They were married 52 years until his death in 1989. They lived in New Rochelle and Chappaqua, NY, until their move to State College in 1950. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by sisters Jay Coffman, Alice Ferwerda, infant brother Douwe, and infant grandson Stevie. She is survived by three daughters: Mimi St. Clair of State College, Janet (Larry) Sharer of Mechanicsburg, PA, and Beth (Bill) Pelter of Timonium, MD; four grandchildren: Scott (Marisa) Sharer, Corinne (Shane) Flemming, Karen (Will) Cirrincione, and Cindy (Patrick) Bergin; and eight great-grandchildren: Cameron and Ethan Sharer; Kyle, Justin, and Tessa Flemming; and Maya, Leah, and Carson Cirrincione. Edythe was a member of the State College Presbyterian Church. She volunteered for over 25 years at Mt. Nittany Medical Center and continued that by knitting many baby caps after her move to Foxdale. She enjoyed sewing, needlework, playing bridge, bowling and traveling, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with friends and family. Edythe never had an unkind word to say about anyone and always had a positive attitude. Her long and full life was truly inspirational. Her kindness, gentle spirit, sunny disposition, and beautiful smile will long be remembered by all who knew her. The family would like to thank Foxdale Village employees for their kindness and support. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the State College Presbyterian Church (132 W. Beaver Avenue, State College, PA 16801) or the Foxdale Village Employee Appreciation Fund (500 E. Marylyn Avenue, State College, PA 16801). Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guestbook may be entered at

