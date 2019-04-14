Elaine E. Stephens December 9, 1931April 12, 2019 Elaine W. Stephens, 87, of State College, passed away Friday, April 12, 2019 at Juniper Village at Brookline. Born on December 9, 1931 in State College she was the daughter of the late Lincoln T. and Kathryn M. (Burd) Witmer. Elaine was a member of St. John UCC Church of Boalsburg. Being an extremely good cook, she enjoyed baking pies. Her hobbies were gardening and growing flowers. She was co-owner of the South Ridge Motor Inn, the former Penn Hi Boy Motel. She is survived by four sons: Terry Stephens (Cindy) of Boalsburg, Edward Stephens of Pine Grove Mills, E. Thomas "Tom" Stephens (Linda) of Boalsburg and William Stephens (Kathy) of Petersburg; one sister, Betty Stoner of Boalsburg, nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two siblings, Thomas Witmer and Mary Shute. Family will receive friends Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 11:00 AM until the time of the service at noon at Mark D. Heintzelman Funeral and Cremation Services, 1034 Benner Pike. Interment will follow in Centre County Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Elaine's name may be made to St. John UCC Church, 218 N. Church Street, Boalsburg, PA 16827. A guestbook may be signed or condolences sent to the family at www.heintzelmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Apr. 14, 2019