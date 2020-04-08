Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elaine Esther Irvin "Sis" Ray. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Elaine "Sis" Esther Irvin Ray March 19, 1951-April 4, 2020 Elaine "Sis" Esther Irvin Ray, 69 of Miles-burg, passed away on Saturday, April 4, 2020. She was born on March 19, 1951, in Bellefonte, the daughter of the late Frank and Margaret Lucas Irvin. She was married to Samuel Ray, who survives at home. Along with joining her parents in heaven, she also is reunited with her sister Marie Bethlehem who preceded her in death. She was a 1969 graduate of Bald Eagle Area High School. She attended Brookside Wesleyan Church where she could often be seen playing the organ for church services. She enjoyed spending time with her family, whom she loved greatly and who in turn will love and miss her eternally. She is survived by two sisters, Fonda Luther of Zion and Ruth (Tom) Rhodes of Julian. Her brother-in-law, Melvin Bethlehem of Julian. She is also survived by her niece and nephews who were the light of her life, Travis Rhodes; Heather Rhodes (Bruce Massarotti) and Christopher (Barbara) Luther. She shared a special bond with each of them and they had a very special place in her heart. Sis loved her family very much. She battled dementia over the past few years and we want to say a special thank you to the caregivers, Teresa and Jess, who cared for her throughout her battle. She is now at peace and we take comfort that she is home with our heavenly father and reunited with her parents and sister, Marie, whom she has missed dearly. The family will hold a private celebration of life at a later date Memorial donations may be made in her name to , P.O. Box 96011 Washington, DC 20090-6011.

