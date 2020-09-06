Elaine Evelyne Reethof February 12, 1931 - July 3, 2020 Elaine Evelyne Reethof, 89, of Kennett Square, Pennsylvania passed away at Penn hospice on Friday July 3, 2020. Evelyne was born February 12, 1931 in Normandy, France, the daughter of the late Jacques Morellet and Suzanne. She married Gerhard Curt Reethof, on July 10, 1955, who predeceased her on April 16, 2002. Her eldest daughter, Suzanne Carla Reethof-Bower, also predeceased Evelyne on October 30, 2015. Left to cherish her memory are her two surviving children Alex Reethof and his wife Lori of Atlanta, Georgia and Erika Reethof of Sacramento, California. Evelyne is also survived by 5 grandchildren: Katrina Reethof-Bower, Ryan Reethof and his wife Nicole Reethof, Cole Reethof, Max Reethof and Emi Reethof as well as a great granddaughter-Vera Emerson Reethof. Evelyne had a courageous zest for life which began early in her life. During World War II, she worked in the resistance delivering secret messages over the French border to the Charles de Gaulle regime. After a six-month long-distance romance, Evelyne and Gary married in Paris. She moved to Boston, Massachusetts and started an amazing life filled with kids, entertaining, travel, bridge groups, animals, knitting and helping others. She had a knack for sales and style and owned an extraordinarily successful Maternity clothing store in State college called The Stork unlimited. The last 13 years of her life were spent in the beautiful Kendal community in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania. Her charming French accent and quick wit made her quite popular. Evelyne ended her life as she lived it, on her own terms. She called her kids and grandkids to join her at hospice to laugh, love and share a bottle of wine during her last days. She will be deeply missed by many.



