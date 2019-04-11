Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elaine J. Stetser. View Sign

Elaine J. Stetser April 1, 1947 March 28, 2019 Elaine J. Stetser, 71, Al toona, passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019 at May brook Hills Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center. She was born in Easton, Northampton County, daughter of the late Harold R., Sr. and Betty M. (Green) Schrantz. On July 26, 1969, she married the Rev. Harry G. Stetser at Salem Shalters Church in Fleetwood, PA. He preceded her in death on April 2, 2015. Elaine is survived by three children: Timothy J. Stetser and wife Linda of Altoona, Deborah I. (Stetser) Morris and husband Joseph of York, PA and Susan (Stetser) Heidelbaugh of Ocala, FL; three grandchildren: Alyssa Stetser, Robert Kramer, Jr., and Jessica King and husband Gary; a sister, Gail M. Schrantz of Sinking Spring, PA; and a brother, Harold R. Schrantz of Shillington, PA. Elaine was a 1965 graduate of Exeter Township High School, Reading, PA and a 2001 graduate of Mount Aloysius College, Cresson, PA. From the age of 15, she was a Director of Music at various churches throughout Eastern and Central, PA, last serving at St. John's Lutheran Church, Mohnton, PA, where she retired May of 2018. She also worked for Skills Health in Altoona, PA as well as Comfort Keepers, Reading, PA and Home Instead, Reading, PA. She served as a Girl Scout Leader in York County, and enjoyed baking, knitting, and various other crafts. A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at the First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1401 12th Avenue, Altoona, with visitation from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the St. John's Lutheran Church, Organ Fund. Arrangements are by Mauk & Yates Funeral Home, Inc.

