Elaine K. Tilden July 3, 1922October 18, 2019 Elaine K. Tilden died peacefully in State College, Pennsylvania on October 18, 2019 at the age of 97. Elaine is survived by her children, Lynn Wesnofse of Hicksville, New York and Arnold Tilden Jr. of State College. She is predeceased by her husband Arnold Tilden and son Jonathan Tilden. She was loved by four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren who affectionately called her "Mamie." Elaine was part of what Tom Brokaw called the greatest generation and was working in New York City on VJ Day, when the famous picture of a sailor kissing a woman in a white dress was taken. She embodied and taught all of the principles that characterized that generation: honesty, fairness, patriotism and hard work. "Mamie" always put family first. Elaine was an active and dedicated member of the United Methodist Church of Huntington, New York and often volunteered to assist with church functions. A private ceremony for family will be held at the United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Ronald McDonald House. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guestbook may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Oct. 20, 2019