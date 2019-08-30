Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eleanor G. Spalsbury. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Eleanor G. Spalsbury January 25, 1937 August 27, 2019 Eleanor G. Spalsbury, 82, died peacefully at her home in Boals burg on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. She was born January 25, 1937 in Bellevue, PA and was the only daughter of Raymond and Ruth Grimsley. Eleanor honorably served her country as a nurse in the US Navy and Naval Hospital Corp from 1957 thru 1959. She looked forward to going to the beach and sitting in the sun. She enjoyed singing and playing the piano. She was looked up to in her community as a caring and thoughtful person. She was honored to be called friend, Mom and Gram by so many. Although it was not her favorite she was a wonderful cook and baker. She is survived by a daughter LisaRae Spalsbury, son Curt E. Spalsbury and his wife Lisa A., grandson Tyler J. Spalsbury all of Boalsburg; brother Clifford O. Grimsley and his wife Ida of Roanoke, VA; nephew Karl Grimsley and his wife Heidi of Richmond, VA.; niece Beth Liber and her husband Kevin of Summit Point, WV, plus great nieces and nephews. Eleanor was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond H. and Ruth (Rickard) Grimsley. A memorial service will be held at 12:00 noon on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at the Bethel Church of the Nazarene, 3601 S. Atherton St., State College, PA, with Pastor Zac McDonald, officiating. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Eleanor's name to CADASIL Together We Have Hope, 3605 Monument Dr. Round Rock TX 78681 or

