Eleanor M. Stewart October 13, 1929October 13, 2019 Eleanor M. Stewart, 90, of Bellefonte, passed away on her birthday, Sunday, October 13, 2019 at her home. Born on October 13, 1929, in Lock Haven, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Mary (Nestlerode) Meskell. She was married to Herbert W "Skip" Stewart. Skip passed away in 2009. Eleanor was a 1948 graduate of Lock Haven High School. She worked as a Bookkeeper for the Centre County Government for many years before retirement. Eleanor attended the Calvary Bible Church in Centre Hall and State College Assembly of God. She enjoyed helping her father on the family farm and taking her children on trips. She liked collecting antiques and refinishing furniture. She adored all animals, especially dogs and cats. Eleanor is survived by her three sons; Andrew W. Stewart of Bellefonte, Ralph W. Stewart and his wife, Lynne, of Bellefonte and Robert W. Stewart and his wife, Jeri Lyn, of State College, 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are Eleanor's two sisters; Ruth Hintenlang of Bucks County and Anna Tarman of Chambersburg. Along with her parents and husband, Eleanor was preceded in death by one daughter, Elizabeth Stewart and two brothers; Robert and Frank Meskell. All services will be private. Eleanor will be laid to rest beside her husband at the St. Pauls Lutheran Cemetery in Lamar. Memorial contributions can me make to Eleanor's favorite charity, Pets Come First, 2451 General Potter Hwy, Centre Hall, PA 16828. Arrangements have been entrusted to Daughenbaugh Funeral Home, Inc, 228 S. Pennsylvania Ave., Centre Hall, PA 16828. An online guestbook can be signed or condolences to the family available at www.daughenbaughfuneralhome.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Oct. 14, 2019