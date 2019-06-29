Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elishia J. Baney Holisinger. View Sign Service Information Koch Funeral Home - State College 2401 S. Atherton Street State College , PA 16801 (814)-237-2712 Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Jubilee Christian Center Hyde , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Elishia J. Baney Holsinger July 21, 1976June 22, 2019 Elishia J. Baney Holsinger 42 of West Decatur went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 22, 2019. We thank God for sharing her with us and teaching us what unconditional Love looks and feels like. It was only fitting for such a beautiful person, on the inside and outside, with the spirit of an Angel to be called home on such a beautiful day. Born on July 21, 1976 in Philipsburg she was the daughter of Michael and Bernice Dixon Baney of Woodland. Elishia is survived by her fiance Kenney McLaughlin of West Decatur and by four daughters, Sierra Miller and her husband Richard of Mechanicsburg, Julia Baney, Amanda Holsinger and Kiara Holsinger all of West Decatur, a grandson Connor Murarik and also a brother Michael Baney of Bellwood. Elishia attended State College High School. She attended Jubilee Christian Center in Hyde and was employed by Thermo Fisher Scientific of Bellefonte. Elishia enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, antiquing, flea markets, church, beach trips and spending time at her home away from home in DeLand, Florida. A Celebration of Elishia's life will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Jubilee Christian Center, Hyde, PA with Pastor Terry Smith officiating. Burial will be private at the family's convenience. Memorial contributions may be made in Elishia's memory to Jubilee Christian Center, 1505 Robinson Ave. Hyde, PA 16843. Condolences and signing of the guestbook may be made at

