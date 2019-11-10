Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Allyn Edwards. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Elizabeth Allyn Edwards March 16, 1924October 23, 2019 Elizabeth Allyn (Taylor) Edwards, 95, died peacefully at approximately 8:34 a.m. Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Epworth Manor in Tyrone, PA. Born March 16, 1924 in Lawrence, MA, "Betty" was the beloved mother of five, grandmother of 12, and great-grandmother of 8. She had one brother, Ralph Taylor, Jr., and one sister, Mary Hardy, who survives her. Betty attended the Massachusetts College of Art for two years (1940-42), where she met her first husband, Paul Edmonston, who became a professor of Art Education, and who she accompanied to Oakland, CA as a Navy wife, and then to Tallahassee, FL, Columbus, OH, and State College, PA, as a University wife (Florida State, Ohio State and Penn State). She found great joy in hosting dinners and parties, actively participating in the Episcopal church, and getting involved in her communities. Betty and Paul had five children. Her second marriage was to Frederick W. Edwards, a bedding salesman, who she accompanied on many trips in Florida and the Southeast, making lifelong friends all along the way. Betty traveled to Hawaii, China and Sweden, visiting some of her relatives in Sweden. Betty was a great seamstress and made beautiful clothes for her children and their dolls. Betty had a green thumb, filling all of her homes with beautiful, healthy plants. She also had an impressive angel and fairy collection, and the walls of her homes were covered with art. She always made her guests feel welcome and treasured, and was a great cook. She sold her cheesecakes to a former Italian restaurant in State College, PA, The Copper Kitchen. She was great at being silly, always loving a good joke. She loved dancing and music, especially jazz. As a young woman, she was a great dancer, especially to big band music. She loved the beach, the mountains, and all of nature, and enthusiastically shared this passion with her children and friends. She worked as a salesperson and a medical assistant. Betty was always sweet, friendly, fun, cheerful, thoughtful, and flirtatious, even as she suffered with Alzheimer's for her last 2 decades of life. She had a strong Christian faith, and felt certain that she would be reuniting with her loved ones and Christ after her death. Betty is survived by her sister, Mary Hardy of Pleasant Gap, PA, 4 of her 5 children (Shirley Bishop and Elisabeth Edmonston of State College, PA, Marc Edmonston of Warriors Mark, PA, and Pamela Edmonston of Martinez, CA), 11 of her 12 grandchildren, and all 8 of her great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held in the summer. Contributions in her memory may be made to the .

