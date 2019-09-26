Elizabeth Anne Walker Wagner (Libby) April 13, 1930 September 24, 2019 Elizabeth Anne Walker Wagner, 89, of Mingoville, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Eagle Valley Personal Care Home in Milesburg. Born April 13, 1930, in Bellefonte she was the daughter of the Honorable Judge Ivan Walker and Mary (Hicklen) Walker. On August 22, 1953, in Mingoville, she married Charles Curtis Wagner, who preceded her in death. Libby was a 1948 graduate of Bellefonte High School. From 1948-1950 she attended Wilson College in Chambersburg. In 1952, she graduated from Bucknell University in Lewisburg. Libby was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Bellefonte, Past Worthy Matron of the Order of The Eastern Star, Bellefonte Chapter, Loyal Member of The White Rose Circle of Kappa Delta Sorority, Past Member of Order of Rainbow For Girls, Bellefonte Chapter. She is survived by two sons, Ivan Walker Wagner (Cindy) of North Ridgeville, OH and Eric Hicklen Wagner (Sue) of Mingoville, four grandchildren, Zachary Jon (Lori) of Avon, OH, Sean Adam (Christy) of Avon Lake, OH, Amanda Elizabeth Patel (Ketan) of Uxbridge, MA, Rebecca Lyn of San Diego, CA, five great-grandchildren, a nephew Robert Drew Spangler, a niece Cynthia Spangler Padilla (Bobby) and two great nephews, Tucson, AZ. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister Mary Catherine Spangler (Reub) and grandson John Kurtis Wagner. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under direction of Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. in Bellefonte. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Libby's memory to the Bellefonte Branch of the Centre County Library, 200 North Allegheny Street, Bellefonte, PA 16823. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.wetzlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Sept. 26, 2019