Elizabeth C. Klemens January 17, 1937August 7, 2019 Elizabeth C. Klemens, 82, of South Dayton, NY entered into rest August 7, 2019. She was born January 17, 1937, at home in Porter Township, PA to the late Howard H. and Gladys (Hettinger) Duck. Liz graduated from Bellefonte High School in 1954. She began her career as a legal secretary and worked 26 years for the state as a secretary for Gowanda Psychiatric Center and the West Seneca Children's Psychiatric Center. Liz enjoyed family get togethers, sledding with the grandchildren, watching the birds at the feeder while enjoying her morning cup coffee. She is survived by her loving husband Robert of 64 years, her cherished children Gloria Witherell, James (Patsy) Klemens Sr. and Frank (Debi) Klemens; 15 grandchildren and 32 great grandchildren; her siblings Robert (Joann) Duck, Samuel (Sandra) Duck, Paul (Gina) Duck and Joe (Gail) Also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Liz was pre deceased by her son Robert Klemens Jr.; brothers Howard W., Merrill and Martin Duck; grandchildren John Robert Witherell and Jeffery James Klemens. In her words she was the most loved wife, mother, grandmother and sister. Relatives and friends visited DiStasio Funeral Home 478 Route 83 at Balcom Corners S. Dayton, NY Sunday August 11, 2019 from 6PM to 8PM where the funeral service will be held Monday at 11AM. Interment will be in Villenova Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to South Dayton Fire Dept. or Chautauqua County Hospice. Online condolences may be made at

