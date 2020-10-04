Eleanor Dean Haney Eleanor Dean Haney, 90, died on September 27, 2020, at Foxdale Village in State College, PA. She is survived by her three children: Richard L. Haney (Pam) of Richmond, VA, David A. Haney (Barbara) of Portland, OR and Deannine Haney Shipman of State College, PA. She also is survived by two sisters: Martha Painter of Erie, PA and Flora Ann Dean of Winter Park, FL; and one sister-in-law, Roslyn Haney of Venice, FL. Her eight grandchildren are: Leah Gaertner (Chris), Charlotte Rippy (John), Emily Davis (Mark), Melissa Henderson (Seth), Julia Haney, Abby Shipman, Joshua Shipman and Brittany Shipman. The 11 great-grandchildren are Austin, Bennett, Lucy and Livie Gaertner; Annabelle and Finn Henderson; Harrison and Eliot Davis; Grace, Emma and Revell Rippy. Eleanor was born and raised in Erie, PA and graduated from Strong Vincent High School. She studied for two years at Grove City College and married Glenn Haney in 1952. Eleanor and Glenn lived in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, and California as Glenn served in the Forest Service. Later they lived in Fairfax, VA, where Eleanor worked as the administrative assistant for the senior pastor at Vienna Presbyterian Church. In Fairfax, Eleanor joined Glenn in volunteering as an EMT with the Fairfax County Volunteer Fire Department. Eleanor and Glenn were married for 59 years and were devoted to each other. Eleanor and Glenn retired to State College, PA where they enjoyed years of community service. They cheered for Penn State sports: football, basketball, and volleyball. She was an active member of State College Presbyterian Church and served in a local chapter of PEO, a women's service organization. Eleanor's three sisters and mother were talented musically. She played the drums in the marching band in high school. Eleanor grew up singing in choirs and passed on her love of music to her children, especially to Deannine and her three children. Because she sang alto in choirs, she loved to sing the melody around the house and all her children learned to sing harmony. She had a good sense of humor and enjoyed playing pranks now and then. She was fond of her pet dogs, Gigi, Kodi and Brandy. She will be remembered for her love for her husband, family, friends and music. She enjoyed her last ten years as a resident of Foxdale Village where she appreciated the good care she received and the friends she made. Because of COVID-19, a memorial service will be postponed to a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to State College Presbyterian Church, 132 W. Beaver Ave., State College, PA 16801 or to Foxdale Village's Employee Appreciation Fund, 500 E. Marylyn Ave., State College, PA 16801. An online guestbook can be signed or condolences sent to the family at www.heintzelmanfuneralhome.com