1/1
Elizabeth E. "Liz" Dobson
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth E. "Liz" Dobson
March 5, 1958 - November 22, 2020
Aaronsburg, Pennsylvania - Elizabeth E. "Liz" Dobson, of Aaronsburg, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Juniper Village in State College. She was 62. Born March 5, 1958 in Bellefonte, Liz was a daughter of the late James Patrick O'Connor and Martha Ellen (Lentvorsky) O'Connor. On July 11, 2011, Liz married Larry Dobson who survives at their home.
Liz was employed as a caregiver in the local community. She was an avid pool player and participated in several leagues at the Millheim Legion and the Frosty Hook Hotel. She had a large teddy bear collection and was also a member of the Millheim Legion Ladies Auxiliary.
In addition to her husband, Liz is survived by two sons, Robert A. "Bobby" Cowher, Jr. (Kristen) of Millheim and James "Joey" Cowher of Woodward; two stepsons, Kenny Lee Dobson of Lancaster and Chris Allan Dobson of Spring Mills; four siblings, James A. O'Connor (Sue) of Port Matilda, Carrie D. Robinson (Kevin) Waller, TX, Thomas E. O'Connor (Jodi) and Kimberly Ring (Dan) both of Port Matilda. Also surviving are nine grandchildren and one great- great- granddaughter.
A memorial service for Liz will be announced and held at a later date. Contributions in memory of Liz may be given to Neff Funeral Home, PO Box 437, Millheim, PA 16854. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.stevenrnefffuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Steven R Neff Funeral Home
120 W Main St
Millheim, PA 16854
(814) 349-5623
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Centre Daily Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved