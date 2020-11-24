Elizabeth E. "Liz" Dobson
March 5, 1958 - November 22, 2020
Aaronsburg, Pennsylvania - Elizabeth E. "Liz" Dobson, of Aaronsburg, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at Juniper Village in State College. She was 62. Born March 5, 1958 in Bellefonte, Liz was a daughter of the late James Patrick O'Connor and Martha Ellen (Lentvorsky) O'Connor. On July 11, 2011, Liz married Larry Dobson who survives at their home.
Liz was employed as a caregiver in the local community. She was an avid pool player and participated in several leagues at the Millheim Legion and the Frosty Hook Hotel. She had a large teddy bear collection and was also a member of the Millheim Legion Ladies Auxiliary.
In addition to her husband, Liz is survived by two sons, Robert A. "Bobby" Cowher, Jr. (Kristen) of Millheim and James "Joey" Cowher of Woodward; two stepsons, Kenny Lee Dobson of Lancaster and Chris Allan Dobson of Spring Mills; four siblings, James A. O'Connor (Sue) of Port Matilda, Carrie D. Robinson (Kevin) Waller, TX, Thomas E. O'Connor (Jodi) and Kimberly Ring (Dan) both of Port Matilda. Also surviving are nine grandchildren and one great- great- granddaughter.
A memorial service for Liz will be announced and held at a later date. Contributions in memory of Liz may be given to Neff Funeral Home, PO Box 437, Millheim, PA 16854. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.stevenrnefffuneralhome.com
.