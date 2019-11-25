Elizabeth Hokanson Miller December 17, 1945November 22, 2019 Elizabeth Hokanson Miller, 73, of State College, died Friday, November 22, 2019, at Mount Nittany Medical Center. She was born on December 17, 1945, the daughter of the late John and Jean Hokanson. Beth was a 1964 graduate of State College High School and she earned an associate degree from Penn State University in 1989. On August 20, 1994 Beth married Steve Miller, who survives. In addition to her husband, she is survived by two children, Patricia Lynn Daniels and Jennifer Holmes; one step-son, Aaron Miller; four brothers, Bob, John, Bill and Jim Hokanson; and five grandchildren, Alexander Pellas, Linnea and Kiera Holmes, Avery and Emma Miller. Beth had a long career as an optician in State College and Bellefonte. She retired in 2008, and after short time, realized that retirement did not work for her. She then found a home at Happy Valley Optical in State College, where she greatly enjoyed working for another 10 years. A celebration of Beth's life for family and friends will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Centre Safe, http://ccwrc.org/. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guestbook may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com and visit us on Facebook.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Nov. 25, 2019