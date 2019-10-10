Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth J. "Betty" Astare. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Elizabeth J. Astare November 3, 1946 ~ October 8, 2019 Elizabeth J. "Betty" Astare, 72, of Clarence, passed peacefully into the arms of the Lord on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at home. Born on November 3, 1946 in Philipsburg, she was the daughter of the late John J. and Agnes A. (Belko) Ciprich, Sr. She married John R. Astare Sr. in Clarence on May 9, 1970, who resides at home. Betty was a member of the Queen of Archangels Parish Church in Clarence. She graduated in 1964 from Bald Eagle Area. She was a homemaker. Betty adored and cherished her family. She played an active role in her children's lives. She could be found supporting them in any activity or sport they chose to participate in while in school. She was active in the Mountaintop PTO. She was an avid bingo player. Betty is survived by her husband, three sons; John R. Astare, Jr., of Clarence, Steven M. Astare, of Portersville, and Kevin J. Astare, his wife Wesley, of Bellefonte, four grandchildren; Jake Astare, of Portersville, Emma Astare, of Bellefonte, Olivia Astare, of Bellefonte, and Adalynn Astare, of Bellefonte. She is also survived by two brothers; John J. Ciprich, his wife Martha, of Hollidaysburg and James "Jim" F. Ciprich of Moshannon, and three sisters; Joan M. Fenush, her husband Jerry, of Zion, Donna M. Moore, her husband Terry, of Port St. Lucie, Florida, and Karen A. Young, her husband Charles, of Bellefonte. Along with her parents, Betty was preceded in death by their son, Douglas E. Astare, in 2001. Visitation will be Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 5-8pm, with a rosary service at 7:45pm at the Daughenbaugh Funeral Home in Snow Shoe. Funeral mass will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 11am at the Queen of Archangels Parish Church in Clarence, with Father Michael Wolfe officiating. Burial will follow at St. Michaels Catholic Cemetery, Snow Show Twp. Arrangements have been entrusted to Daughenbaugh Funeral Home, 106 W. Sycamore St. Snow Shoe. An online guest book can be signed or condolences to the family available at

