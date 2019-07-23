Elizabeth Jean Crago Port October 12, 1927July 6, 2019 Elizabeth Jean Crago Port passed away peacefully July 6th at Windy Hill Nursing Home. She was born in Philipsburg, Pa October 12 ,1927, the eldest child of Thomas and Esther Voyzey Crago. She graduated from Philipsburg High School then attended Beauty School in NY. Her career in cosmetology included owning a hair salon/spa in Elmira, NY. She is preceded in death by her parents and sister, Donna Rae Crago Stark. She is survived by her sister Linnie Mae Hassinger, her niece Susan Stark Alston and her great nephew Bill Hassinger. Her cremated remains will be privately buried in the Philipsburg Cemetery. The family requests no flowers, but you can make donation to .
Published in Centre Daily Times on July 23, 2019