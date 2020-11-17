Elizabeth Karo Huston

July 14, 1923 - November 13, 2020

Huntingdon, Pennsylvania - Elizabeth Karo Huston (Betty), 97, of The Oaks, Westminster Woods, Huntingdon, Pa., peacefully passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020.

Born on July 14, 1923, in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Martha Jane Cunningham and John Karo. Betty was united in marriage to William Campbell Huston (Bill) on September 13, 1947, at the Saint James Lutheran Church in Huntingdon, by the Reverend Edmund Manges. Bill passed away at their home at 1710 Mifflin Street on December 5, 1997.

Betty is survived by her three children: sons Stephen C. Huston and his wife Jody (Rosenhoover) of Huntingdon; William R. Huston and his wife, Tracey (DeBlase) of Boalsburg; and her daughter Elizabeth Huston Mason and partner Daniel Berger, of Huntingdon and granddaughter Elizabeth Hayley Mason of State College. A niece, Katie Huston, preceded her in death. She is survived by two nephews, Rick Huston of Michigan and John Huston of California.

Betty was an active member of the Saint James Lutheran Church for 27 years and she was a member of the Huntingdon Presbyterian Church for more than five decades. She was recognized for her 50 years of volunteer service to the Huntingdon Presbyterian Church. She served two terms as an elder and one term as a deacon of the Presbyterian church.

Betty graduated from Huntingdon Area High School in 1941, attended Juniata College, and graduated from Jefferson School of Nursing in 1945. In January of 1946, the J.C. Blair Memorial Hospital board of trustees recruited Betty as a registered nurse during the post WWII nursing shortage. While raising her three children, Betty also served as an interim school nurse for the Huntingdon Area School District.

Betty volunteered for the League of Women Voters, the Salvation Army, and the Red Cross for many years. She was an avid tennis player, walker, and golfer. She competed in the Pennsylvania State Senior Games for 10 years and earned silver medals in both tennis and race walking and qualified for national competition. She especially enjoyed playing bridge during her more senior years and had a deep appreciation for music from many genres. At every family celebration and holiday event, she was the leader of the band.

The family is deeply appreciative of the extraordinary love, care, and nurturing that the staff at Westminster Woods provided to Betty and to the family. Her final years were rich and fulfilling because of the quality of care she received.

Due to COVID-19 there will be no public viewing. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. The John B. Brown Funeral Home in Huntingdon will be responsible for a private interment at the Riverview Cemetery in Huntingdon with Pastor Brett D. Hoover presiding.

Donations, in her memory, can be made to the Huntingdon Area High School Music Department (where she served as the Drum Major for the marching band during her senior year in 1940-41) at Huntingdon Area High School (Music Department), 2400 Cassady Avenue, Suite 1, Huntingdon PA 16652 or the Huntingdon Presbyterian Church, 508 Mifflin Street, Huntingdon, PA 16652.





