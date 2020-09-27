Elizabeth L. "Betty" Blazer September 27, 1921-September 24, 2020 Elizabeth L. "Betty" Blazer, 98 of State College, died on September 24, 2020 at Juniper Village at Brookline. Born Sept. 27, 1921, in Altoona, she was a daughter of the late Clarence and Elizabeth Hayes Leasure. On Sept. 2, 1944, she married Samuel C. Blazer, who preceded her in death on October 22, 2006. Betty graduated from the Altoona High School in 1939 and worked as a secretary in the Counselor Education Department of Penn State. She was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church, State College, and of the Friendship Class for 68 years. She was also a member of the PSU Retirees Club, the PSU Alumni Club of Centre County and St. Paul's United Methodist Women. She was a Voluntary Action Driver, worked for a polling station for twenty-plus years, a Park Forest Nursery School Driver and a Red Cross Volunteer. In addition, she helped start a shoe bank at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, began a cookie ministry to home-bound church members and was very supportive of Centre Volunteers in Medicine. She is survived by her children, Suzy Lutz and her husband, Jay, and Steve Blazer; four grandchildren, Alan (Jennine), Adam (Nathalie), Zach (Sarah) and Sammy (Jason); five great-grandchildren, Hannah, Hayley, Addison, Avery and Luke. A private committal service will be held at Koch Funeral Home officiated by Pastor Becky McGee. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's United Methodist Church or the Shoe Bank at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 250 E. College Ave, State College, PA 16801 or to Centre Volunteers in Medicine, 2520 Green Tech Drive, Suite D, State College, PA 16803. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guestbook may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com
