Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Marie "Betty" Breon. View Sign Service Information Koch Funeral Home - State College 2401 S. Atherton Street State College , PA 16801 (814)-237-2712 Send Flowers Obituary

Elizabeth Marie "Betty" Breon February 3, 1929September 26, 2019 Elizabeth Marie "Betty" Breon, 90, of State College, died Thursday, September 26, 2019, at home. Born February 3, 1929, in Millersburg, she was the daughter of the late J.S. Stephen and Margurite Seachrist Bobb. On June 21, 1980, she married Charles Leroy Breon, who preceded her in death on May 3, 2014. She is survived by five children, Thomas Row and his wife, Diane, of Spring Mills, Susan Miller and her husband, Dayne, of New Kingston, Stephen Row and his wife, Marga, of Leesport, Virginia Hunt and her husband, Wayne, of Dillwyn, VA, and Charles Breon II and his wife, Cindy, of Warriors Mark; Seventeen grandchildren, Stacey Fisher and her husband, Tom, Michael Row, Stephanie Keel, Jocelyn Weddle, Brandon Miller and his wife, Heather, Shannon Trout, Doug Heverly and his wife, Elisha, Nick Heverly, Donna Hawbaker and her husband, Brian, Frank Breon, Brian McDonald and his wife, Danielle, Sean McDonald and his wife, Joy, Christy McMullen, Clint Breon, Jennifer Tolbert, Patty Owens and her husband, Brian and Chris Hunt and his wife, Tammy; many great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Marjorie Row-Brown on October 9, 2001, two siblings, Carolyn Croll and Stephen Bobb. Betty retired from the State College Manor after 12 years as a Nurses Aid. She attended softball games alongside her husband who was a PIAA baseball umpire and Post Office Conventions where he also served as president of the National Association of Letter Carriers No. 1495 for eight years. Betty cooked for the Fellowship In Senior High Group (FISH) at the State College Presbyterian Church where she also attended church service. Betty was a member of the Eastern Star in Millersburg. She enjoyed spending time with her family and was an avid Penn State fan. Visitation will be from 6 until 8 p.m., on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Koch Funeral Home, 2401 S. Atherton St., State College. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m., on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at the funeral home, with Celebrant Jackie Hook officiating. Burial will be in Boalsburg Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or visit . Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guestbook may be entered at

Elizabeth Marie "Betty" Breon February 3, 1929September 26, 2019 Elizabeth Marie "Betty" Breon, 90, of State College, died Thursday, September 26, 2019, at home. Born February 3, 1929, in Millersburg, she was the daughter of the late J.S. Stephen and Margurite Seachrist Bobb. On June 21, 1980, she married Charles Leroy Breon, who preceded her in death on May 3, 2014. She is survived by five children, Thomas Row and his wife, Diane, of Spring Mills, Susan Miller and her husband, Dayne, of New Kingston, Stephen Row and his wife, Marga, of Leesport, Virginia Hunt and her husband, Wayne, of Dillwyn, VA, and Charles Breon II and his wife, Cindy, of Warriors Mark; Seventeen grandchildren, Stacey Fisher and her husband, Tom, Michael Row, Stephanie Keel, Jocelyn Weddle, Brandon Miller and his wife, Heather, Shannon Trout, Doug Heverly and his wife, Elisha, Nick Heverly, Donna Hawbaker and her husband, Brian, Frank Breon, Brian McDonald and his wife, Danielle, Sean McDonald and his wife, Joy, Christy McMullen, Clint Breon, Jennifer Tolbert, Patty Owens and her husband, Brian and Chris Hunt and his wife, Tammy; many great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Marjorie Row-Brown on October 9, 2001, two siblings, Carolyn Croll and Stephen Bobb. Betty retired from the State College Manor after 12 years as a Nurses Aid. She attended softball games alongside her husband who was a PIAA baseball umpire and Post Office Conventions where he also served as president of the National Association of Letter Carriers No. 1495 for eight years. Betty cooked for the Fellowship In Senior High Group (FISH) at the State College Presbyterian Church where she also attended church service. Betty was a member of the Eastern Star in Millersburg. She enjoyed spending time with her family and was an avid Penn State fan. Visitation will be from 6 until 8 p.m., on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Koch Funeral Home, 2401 S. Atherton St., State College. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m., on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at the funeral home, with Celebrant Jackie Hook officiating. Burial will be in Boalsburg Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or visit . Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guestbook may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com Published in Centre Daily Times on Sept. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close