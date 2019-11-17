Guest Book View Sign Service Information HALEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS - Southfield 24525 Northwestern Highway Southfield , MI 48075 (248)-356-4800 Celebration of Life 1:00 PM HALEY FUNERAL DIRECTORS - Southfield 24525 Northwestern Highway Southfield , MI 48075 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Elizabeth Shaffner Elizabeth Shaffner died November 10th at the age of 77. She is preceded in death by the love of her life and husband of 41 years Terry and by her parents Jay and Sarah. Liz will be forever missed by her loving second husband of 9 years, Rex, by her four children and their spouses, Mark & Becky, Patti & Jeremy, Debbie & Donnie and Terri & Mherdad, her stepchildren and their partners Terri & Bruce, Gregg & Justice, Kelli & Steve and Rebecca & Chris, her siblings Natalie, Jeannie and Will and by her extended family and many dear friends. She was adored by her grandchildren Amanda, Jake, Kevin, Ethan, Noah, Josh, Donald, Natalie, Calyn, Jayden and step grandchildren Ben, Kristina, Terry, Suzie, Amanda, Abbi, Sarah, Sammy, Gabe and Jake, all of whom she loved and encouraged beyond reason. Liz will always be remembered first and foremost for her kindness, consideration of others and her gentle and giving spirit. She was someone people could always count on, which made her a valued and respected friend. Liz was a Registered Nurse for over 50 years and although she received many awards and recognition in her long career, her best reward was in her connection with her many patients. Her service to others was immeasurable and her reach broad. She loved the outdoors and communing with all of God's creations and was a gardener of both plants and people. The celebration of her life will be held at Haley Funeral Directors in Southfield, Michigan on Wednesday November 27th at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, Liz would want you to help someone in need and spread love, which by doing so keeps her memory and spirit alive in all of us.

