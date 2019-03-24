Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elle L. Klenke Ostendorf. View Sign

Ella L. (Klenke) Ostendorf December 7, 1923March 19, 2019 Ella L. (Klenke) Osten-dorf, 95, of State College went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at home. Born December 7, 1923, in Edwardsville, IL, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Melinda (Ziegler) Klenke. On December 12, 1943, she married the love of her life Ernest E. Ostendorf who preceded her in death on June 19, 2013. She was a member of the Faith Baptist Church in State College. Ella worked in the kitchen of a hospital and was in charge of the salad bar at a local restaurant. She had many amazing hobbies which included crocheting, embroidering, sewing, quilting, cake decorating, gardening, and canning. Her pies were notorious. She crocheted a beautiful Lord's Supper piece that won first place in the County and State Fairs and was also entered into the World's Fair. When she could no longer see fine stiches, she switched to crocheting with yarn and made over 1,000 hats for children with cancer. She loved hospitality and hosted many missionaries in her home. Ella was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who loved spending time with and caring for her family. But her first love was Jesus, her Savior. She could be seen every day reading her Bible, memorizing Scripture and talking to him in prayer. Ella is survived by her daughter, Bonnie K. Dripps (William) of State College; six grandchildren, Elisabeth Dripps, Rebecca John (Rhys), Michelle Hough (Daniel), Steven Ostendorf (Carrol), Sarah Michaels (Ray), and Susan Patino (Ryan); twelve great grandchildren: Anne and Clark Ostendorf, Ray and Patrick Michaels, Bentley and Sophia Dripps, Karis, Elyse, Lucy, Rhys, and Titus John, and Jonathan Hough; one sister, Darlene Rode and two brothers, Hilbert and Earl Klenke. Along with her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son; David E. Ostendorf and her daughter-in-law Kalene, her siblings, Louise Woods, Edna Eberhart, Wilmer, Edwin, and Lester Klenke. Additionally, her sister Gladys Wilkening recently passed away on March 21, 2019. A memorial service will be held at Grace Fellowship Church, 1107 William St., State College on April 13th at 1:30 pm. An online guestbook may be signed and condolences sent to the family at

1034 Benner Pike

State College , PA 16801

