Ellen G. Pelka-Cook June 8, 1954-April 7, 2020 Ellen G. PelkaCook, 65, of Morristown, NJ died on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at her daughter's residence in Winburne, PA. Born June 8, 1954 in Dover, NJ she was the daughter of the late Carl and Marian (Dixon) Williams. On December 11, 1988 in Denville, NJ she married Randolph Cook who survives at home. Ellen is survived by two daughters, Nancie E. Kovacs and her husband Walt of Winburne and Sarah E. Pelka and her husband Mike Honan of Houtzdale. She is also survived by two stepchildren, Philip M. Cook and his wife Dominque of Duluth, GA and Cassie K. Cenko and her husband John of Middletown. Ellen is survived by eight grandchildren, Ben and Matthew Banghart; Dylan, David, and Andrew Honan; Isaac M. Cook, Grace and Alice Cenko. She was the last of her generation. Ellen was a 1998 graduate of Thomas Edison State University and was employed in healthcare for over 40 years, most recently as a Physician Practice Manager with Atlantic Medical Group of Morristown, NJ. Ellen was a member of the Methodist Faith. She was a long-time member of the Medical Group Management Association. She also enjoyed tennis, beach vacations at Long Beach Island, NJ with family, and gardening. A private memorial service was held at the Koch Funeral Home for immediate family due to the COVID19 pandemic. Memorial contributions may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association by visiting https://www.lbda.org/donate. Arrangements are under the care of the Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guestbook may be made at www.kochfuneralhome.com or visit us on Facebook.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Apr. 12, 2020