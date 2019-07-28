Ellen L. Houser Shinton June 19, 1934 July 18, 2019 Ellen L. Houser Shinton died on July 18, 2019 in York, PA. She was born in State College, PA on June 19, 1934. Ellen was married for 19 years to the late C. Wayne Shinton and was preceded in death by her parents, Merrill and Carrie Houser and brothers, William Houser of Lititz, PA and Donald Houser of Austin, Texas. Her surviving brothers are Dean Houser of Dallastown and Robert Houser of Pasco, Washington. Her surviving sisters are Dolores Fredricks of Mill Hall, PA and Shirley White of Kansas City, Missouri. Her last year of life was spent at The Brunswick at Longstown where she was lovingly known for her smile and sweet demeanor. Ellen will be missed by her many remaining nieces and nephews and their families.

