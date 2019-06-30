Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ellen Marie Tiesi. View Sign Service Information Koch Funeral Home - State College 2401 S. Atherton Street State College , PA 16801 (814)-237-2712 Send Flowers Obituary

Ellen Marie Tiesi March 31, 1936June 21, 2019 Ellen Marie Tiesi, 83, of State College, died Friday, June 21, 2019, at Mount Nittany Medical Center. Born March 31, 1936, in Altoona, she was the daughter of the late James and Ellen (Mazenko) Cusick. On December 27, 1957, she married James Tiesi, who preceded her in death in 1981. She is survived by two children, Joseph Tiesi of State College, and Theresa Vesnesky and her husband, William, of State College; two grandchildren, Baylee Vesnesky and Dusty Vesnesky; siblings, Susie Tiesi of Houtzdale, Cherie Canney of Placentia, CA, Thomas Cusick (Kathy) of Chesapeake, VA, Darlene Faircloth (Ray) of Chesapeake, VA; and sisters-in-law Marilyn Cusick of Irvona, and Patty Cusick of Coalport. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Mary Ellen Tiesi on September 11, 2001. She was a member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church and Saint Basil's The Great Catholic Church. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 867 Grays Woods Blvd, Port Matilda. Her Memorial service will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Good Shepherd Catholic Church with Reverend Charles Amershek officiating. Dinner will be served following her Memorial service. Ellen will be buried in St. Basil's Cemetery, Irvona, PA. Memorial contributions can be made in Ellen's honor to her favorite charity, , . Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guestbook may be entered at

