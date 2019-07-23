Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elmer G. Ault. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Elmer G. Ault May 27, 1933July 3, 2019 Elmer G. Ault of Boal- sburg passed away on July 3rd. Elmer was born in Donation, PA on May 27, 1933. He was preceded in death by his wife Cynthia M. Ault, his sister Marian Wagner and brother Melvin Ault. A graduate of Penn State and a Veteran of the Korean War, Elmer worked at HRB Singer until he retired in 1995. He was actively involved in State College Little League. He coached his grandson and enjoyed traveling to watch him play baseball. They both loved going to Penn State football games together. Like his wife, Elmer donated his body to science to contribute towards the advancements in the medical community.

Elmer G. Ault May 27, 1933July 3, 2019 Elmer G. Ault of Boal- sburg passed away on July 3rd. Elmer was born in Donation, PA on May 27, 1933. He was preceded in death by his wife Cynthia M. Ault, his sister Marian Wagner and brother Melvin Ault. A graduate of Penn State and a Veteran of the Korean War, Elmer worked at HRB Singer until he retired in 1995. He was actively involved in State College Little League. He coached his grandson and enjoyed traveling to watch him play baseball. They both loved going to Penn State football games together. Like his wife, Elmer donated his body to science to contribute towards the advancements in the medical community. Published in Centre Daily Times on July 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close