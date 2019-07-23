Elmer G. Ault May 27, 1933July 3, 2019 Elmer G. Ault of Boal- sburg passed away on July 3rd. Elmer was born in Donation, PA on May 27, 1933. He was preceded in death by his wife Cynthia M. Ault, his sister Marian Wagner and brother Melvin Ault. A graduate of Penn State and a Veteran of the Korean War, Elmer worked at HRB Singer until he retired in 1995. He was actively involved in State College Little League. He coached his grandson and enjoyed traveling to watch him play baseball. They both loved going to Penn State football games together. Like his wife, Elmer donated his body to science to contribute towards the advancements in the medical community.
Published in Centre Daily Times on July 23, 2019