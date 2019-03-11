Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elmer John Rockey. View Sign

Elmer John Rockey August 12, 1938March 9, 2019 Elmer John Rockey, better known as "Pete" passed away at his residence in Snow Shoe, on Saturday, March 9, 2019. Pete was born on August 12, 1938, in Snow Shoe the son of the late Arthur J. Rockey and Verna A. Watson. On August 28, 1959, he married the former, Bonnie Lee (Park) Rockey, they were married for 59 years, who survives at home. Pete is also survived by his daughter Tacy Hall of Bellefonte; his three grandchildren, William Hall of Milford, PA, Nicole Hall also of Milford, PA and Vanessa Hall of Middletown, NY; his seven great-grandchildren, Rachel, Brandon, Ethan, Makayla, Natalie, Addison and Kodi. Pete is also survived by his brothers-in-law, Philips D. Park of rural Bellefonte, Chip S. (Eva) Park of Stevens, PA, Kim T. (Mary) Park of Snow Shoe, and Chris D. (Mary Anne) Park also of Snow Shoe. Also suriving are his loving nieces and nephews, Don, Shane, Travis, Mandie, Jamie, Willis, Brianne, Hannah, Carrie, Monica, Ian and Evan. Pete retired from Cerro Copper and Brass after 37 1/2 years of service. Pete also enjoyed running his own truck service hauling coal, dirt and stone. Pete enjoyed being outdoors doing his favorite hobby, cutting wood and tinkering. He also enjoyed his daily visits from his friends, taking bus trips with his wife, daughter and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Curtis Michael Hall, his sister-in-law, Sandi Park, and two half brothers, Clint and Ray Rockey. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to H.O.P.E., Helping Other People Excell, 253 Sycamore Lane, Julian, PA 16844. Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 6 PM - 8 PM at the Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service Inc., 201 Spring St., Milesburg. Funeral Services will be private and at the convenience of the family, with Pastor Douglas W. Mellott officiating. Burial will be in Centre County Memorial Park, College Twp., Centre Co., PA. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of The Dean K. Wetzler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Inc., 201 Spring St., Milesburg, PA. Online condolences may be made at

