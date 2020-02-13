Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elmer L. "Bud" Shuey. View Sign Service Information Wetzler Funeral Service Inc 206 N Spring St Bellefonte , PA 16823 (814)-355-4261 Send Flowers Obituary

Elmer L. "Bud" Shuey October 31, 1920 ~ February 11, 2020 Elmer L. "Bud" Shuey, 99, of Bellefonte, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Centre Crest in Bellefonte. Born on October 31, 1920, in the curtin narrows of Boggs Township, he was the son of the late George and Fannie (Felmlee) Shuey. He was married to his beloved wife, Lucretia (Cain) Shuey who preceded him in death on July 22, 2015. Bud attended Oak Grove school system. He served in the United States Army from 1942 until he was honorably discharged in 1945. During his time of service, he was awarded the European, African, and Middle Eastern ribbon with 4 Battle Stars, as well as the Good Conduct Medal. He worked for Cerro Metal Manufacturing as a chamfer operator until his retirement in 1982. He is survived by his one son, Ronald L. Shuey (Edna) of Pine Grove Mills. Also surviving are five grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Debra Peters, and six siblings, Harry Shuey (infant brother), Catherine Harter, Gertrude Treese, Gladys Royer, James Shuey, and Merrill Shuey. Bud was an avid hunter and animal lover. He attended Living Hope Alliance Church. At Bud's request, funeral services and burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service, in Bellefonte. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bud's memory to Centre County PAWS at 1401 Trout Road, State College, PA 16801. Online condolences may be made to the family at

