Elsie Hammond Noel Dixon April 18, 1931 ~ December 18, 2019 Elsie Hammond Noel Dixon of Boalsburg went home to be with Jesus on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. Elsie was born on April 18, 1931 in Petersburg to William & Esther (Hoffer) Hammond. She married James T. Noel Sr. on April 22, 1952. Jim preceded her in death on April 26, 1990. She then married Kenneth Dixon on June 17, 2006 who preceded her in death on July 14, 2013. Elsie is survived by her children: James "Jed" Noel (Ann Price), Timothy "Tim" (Ruth) Noel, Nancy (John) Potter, Kim Noel and Linda (Mark) Bowman; her grandchildren: Tracey Spillman, Daniel Price, Erica Noel, Kris Noel, Peter Mali III, Nathan Potter, Stephanie Feagley, Derek Feagley, Jessica Snyder, Trudy Bowman and Sarah Bowman. Her great-grandchildren gave her much joy: Madison, Payton, Exodus, Aeris, Tristan, Jordyn, Saylor, Brooklyn, Gatlin, Torryn, Gage and Gunner. She is also survived by her sisters: Clara (Bob) Keith, Ida Noll and Shirley Smoyer . She was preceded in death by her brothers: James, Buck, Dick and Sammy Hammond; and sisters LuLu Patton and Hazel White; and her daughter, Cynthia (Cindy) Feagley. Elsie was a graduate of State College High School. She enjoyed rooting for her kids and grandkids on the Juniata Valley High School Hornets sports teams and served as President of the Football Mothers for eight years. Spending time with family, trips to her sister's in Arizona, reading and crocheting were among the things she enjoyed most. She was a faithful Bible reader, prayer warrior for her family and Church attender, most recently at State College Access Church. Elsie was a member of the Harris Township Lions Club. Visitation will be 3-6 PM, Sunday, Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Mark D. Heintzelman Funeral and Cremation Services, 1034 Benner Pike, State College with a Lions service at 6 PM; and again on Monday, December 23, 2019 from 10:00 AM- until the time of the services at 11:00 AM at the funeral home with The Pastors KR Mele and Zachary McDonald officiating the service. Interment will follow in the Mooresville Cemetery, Mooresville. Donations to Family Life of Penns Valley, 108 Ridge Road, Gregg Township, Centre Hall, PA. 16828 Harris Township Lions Club, Sight Loss Support, PO Box 438, Boalsburg, PA 16827. A guest book may be signed or condolences sent to the family at www.heintzelmanfuneralhome.com
Published in Centre Daily Times on Dec. 20, 2019
