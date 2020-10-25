1/1
Emily Gale Rearick
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Emily's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Emily Gale Rearick February 7, 1943-October 22, 2020 Emily Gale Rearick, 77,of Port Matilda, died Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Mount Nittany Medical Center. Born February 7, 1943, in Howard, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Marie Gill Stamm. On September 20, 1963 she married William D. Rearick, who survives. Also surviving are four children, Tammie J. Snyder and her husband, Lynn, of Port Matilda, William D. Rearick III of Port Matilda, Patricia A. Rearick of Osceola Mills, Samuel P. Rearick of Port Matilda; four siblings, Paul Stamm of Port Matilda, Roger Stamm and his wife, Madeline, Larry Stamm and Mickey Stamm, all of State College; five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three siblings, Connie Stamm, Tom Stamm and Daniel Stamm. She attended Bald Eagle High School. Emily was a member of the Halfmoon Christian Fellowship Church. Graveside service will be at 12 p.m., on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Grays Cemetery with Pastor Clayton Kesseling officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the Halfmoon Christian Fellowship Church, 1776 Halfmoon Valley Rd, Port Matilda, PA 16870. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guestbook may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Centre Daily Times on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Grays Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Koch Funeral Home - State College
2401 S. Atherton Street
State College, PA 16801
(814) 237-2712
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Centre Daily Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved