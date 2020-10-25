Emily Gale Rearick February 7, 1943-October 22, 2020 Emily Gale Rearick, 77,of Port Matilda, died Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Mount Nittany Medical Center. Born February 7, 1943, in Howard, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Marie Gill Stamm. On September 20, 1963 she married William D. Rearick, who survives. Also surviving are four children, Tammie J. Snyder and her husband, Lynn, of Port Matilda, William D. Rearick III of Port Matilda, Patricia A. Rearick of Osceola Mills, Samuel P. Rearick of Port Matilda; four siblings, Paul Stamm of Port Matilda, Roger Stamm and his wife, Madeline, Larry Stamm and Mickey Stamm, all of State College; five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three siblings, Connie Stamm, Tom Stamm and Daniel Stamm. She attended Bald Eagle High School. Emily was a member of the Halfmoon Christian Fellowship Church. Graveside service will be at 12 p.m., on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Grays Cemetery with Pastor Clayton Kesseling officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the Halfmoon Christian Fellowship Church, 1776 Halfmoon Valley Rd, Port Matilda, PA 16870. Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guestbook may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com
.