Emma M. Zimmerman
October 26, 1919 - November 6, 2020
Tyrone, Pennsylvania - Emma M. Zimmerman of Tyrone, formerly of Centre Hall, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020 at the Lutheran Home in Hollidaysburg at the age of 101.
Born on October 26, 1919, in Brookville, Clearfield County, she was a daughter of Milo and Bessie Yeaney. She married Gerald L. Zimmerman in 1940. Mr. Zimmerman passed away in 1984.
Emma is survived by a son, K. Gerald "Gerry" Zimmerman and his wife, Nancy, of Alexandria, PA and a daughter, Betsy D. Morgans and her husband, George, of Leesport, PA and one grandson, Shawn Zimmerman of Bellefonte.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two sisters, Sarah Belle Yeaney and Betty Summers, and two brothers, Milo "Pete" Yeaney and William Yeaney.
Emma was employed as a cafeteria worker at the State College Area School District and later as a Sexton at St Luke's Lutheran Church in Centre Hall. She retired from the that position at the age of 95.
She was a great mom and Grandma who loved her Lord, her family, her home, and her life. She enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening, and quilting. She also enjoyed working with the Grange activities.
Emma was a role model for aging gracefully. She embraced each and every day with total trust in the Lord to lead her through her earthly journey. She faithfully completed her daily evening prayers on her knees by her bed until her knees wore out on her at the age of 97. Then, with a confident smile, she expressed her faith that God would understand when she moved her prayers to her rocking chair. "Well done, thou good and faithful servant."
At Emma's direction, no visitation or funeral will be held. She will be laid to rest with her husband at the Reformed & Lutheran Cemetery in Centre Hall. Memorial contributions may be sent to St. Luke's Lutheran Church, PO Box 331, Centre Hall, PA 16828
Arrangements have been entrusted to Kader-Neff Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. 135 Main St. Howard. An online guest book can be signed or condolences to the family available at www.kader-neff.com
.