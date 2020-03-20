Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Emma Mae (Dann) Schweiker. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Emma Mae (Dann) Schweiker March 28, 1935 ~ March 17, 2020 Emma Mae (Dann) Schw eiker, 84, born March 28, 1935, passed away peacefully on March 17, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's/Dementia. Emma was born in Bellefonte, PA, daughter to the late Calvin A. Dann and Helen M. (Sweitzer) Dann. After marrying she moved to Montgomery County, PA and spent much of her adult life in Horsham, PA as a wife, mother to Frederick (Rick) W. Schweiker IV (wife Wendy Atler Schweiker) of Elkton, MD and Jennifer L. Schweiker of Philadelphia, PA. Emma was a loving grandmother to Lindsey A. Schweiker (partner Frankie Sabatino), Nicholas W. Schweiker (fiance Sarah Buckley) and most recently great-grandmother to beautiful Luca F. (Schweiker) Sabatino. Emma is also survived by siblings, Grace Dann Burris, Calvin Dann, John Dann, Virginia (Ethel) Dann Meredith, Nannie Dann Lentz and Mary Dann. She held a variety of jobs in the pharmaceutical industry then retired in 2002. She enjoyed dancing, socializing, and mostly spending time with her family. She was predeceased by her parents, her brothers, William (Bill) and Paul Dann, sister Marlene Dann Struble and her former husband Frederick (Rick) W. Schweiker III. Services are being held privately. As an expression of sympathy, memorial donations may be made to @ . For condolences, please visit

