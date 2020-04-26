Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Enid P. Leahy. View Sign Service Information Wetzler Funeral Service Inc 206 N Spring St Bellefonte , PA 16823 (814)-355-4261 Send Flowers Obituary

Enid P. Leahy July 16, 1933 April 19, 2020 Enid P. Leahy, 86, for- merly of Somers, NY passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020, at Foxdale Village. Born in Brooklyn, New York, on July 16, 1933, she was the daughter of the late Robert Princer, M.D., and Mary (Ginsburg) Princer. On May 31, 1968, she married her beloved husband, Laurence B. Leahy, who preceded her in death on January 5, 2011, after sharing 43 years of marriage together. Enid earned her MSW from New York University in 1980. She worked as a Psychoanalytical Psychotherapist in private practice for over 35 years until her retirement in 2017. She is survived by her two children, William S. Stern, of Berlin, New Jersey, and Elizabeth "Liz" Davidson, and her husband, Thomas L. Davidson, of Bellefonte; stepchildren, James Laurence Leahy and Sandy Held of Freeport, Long Island, Linda Cammisa-Leahy of Lafayette, Indiana, and Dianna Leahy Kreisler (Paul) of Westchester, New York. Also surviving are one granddaughter, Lauren Davidson of Milesburg, and three step-grandchildren, John James Leahy of Danbury, Connecticut, Michael Anthony Leahy (Alexandra) of Indiana, Alyssa Leahy O'Connor (Jacob) of Lafayette, Indiana. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Judy Fisher Stern, stepson, Michael George Leahy, and brother, Michael Princer, M.D. Enid loved Broadway musicals, dancing and the works of Anita Bruckner. Funeral services and burial will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. in Bellefonte. Online condolences may be made to the family at

