Eric Thompson Nelson
1925 - 2020
Eric Thompson Nelson September 21, 1925-August 16, 2020 Eric Thompson Nelson, aged 94, passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020 in State College, PA. Born in Barton (near Richmond) Yorkshire, England on September, 21, 1925, younger son of the late Thomas Nelson and Jane Ann Thompson. He was the last of his immediate family. He was educated at Richmond Grammar School, Richmond, Yorkshire, obtained a B.S. degree in Chemical Engineering from London University, U.K. in 1951, and a Ph.D. in Fuel Technology from the Pennsylvania State University in 1961. He served in the British Royal Navy aboard the HMS Glory, Fleet Air Arm as a Telegraphist Air Gunner from 1943-1946. He emigrated to the United States in 1957 with his wife, Mary and one son, and became an American Citizen in 1962. In addition to his wife, Mary, of 69 years, he is survived by one son Jeremy Nelson of Germantown, MD; his son in law and daughter James and Julia Glover of State College; two granddaughters, Jordan Glover of State College and Callan Glover of Reno, NV. He was predeceased by two sons, Jonathan in 1964 and Carl in 2013. There will be a private remembrance gathering at the convenience of the family. No visitation or services are planned. An online guestbook may be signed and condolences sent to the family at www.heintzelmanfuneralhome.com

Published in Centre Daily Times on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
August 19, 2020
Julia, I am so very sorry to hear of your Father's passing. He sounds like a fascinating person who had a very full and rewarding life.
Gerry Mansell
Acquaintance
