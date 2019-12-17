Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eris C. Sciabica. View Sign Service Information Wetzler Funeral Service Inc 206 N Spring St Bellefonte , PA 16823 (814)-355-4261 Send Flowers Obituary

Eris C. Sciabica November 15, 1927 December 13, 2019 Eris C. Sciabica, 92, of Bellefonte, passed away on Friday, December 13, 2019, at Centre Crest Nursing Home. Born in State College, on November 15, 1927, she was the only child of the late Harry N. and Sue M. (Long) Winters. On June 11, 1946, in Bellefonte, she married her beloved husband, Melio "Frankie" T. Sciabica, who preceded her in death on September 30, 1992, after sharing 46 years of marriage together. Eris was a 1945 graduate of Bellefonte High School. She dedicated her life to raising her family and taking care of her home. She is survived by her two children, Frank T. Sciabica, and his companion, Karen Benner, of Zion and Gregory L. Sciabica, and his wife, RoseMarie, of Bellefonte. Also surviving are four grandchildren, Lisa Hackney (Jerry), Sulane Sciabica, Belinda Geist (Robert), and Micah Sciabica; 12 great-grandchildren, Matthew Carpenter, Jared Carpenter, Hannah Hackney, Lindsey Hackney, Dustin Hackney, Lauren Sciabica, Carsson Alberts, Ashley Sciabica, Cole Geist, Ethan Geist, Hayden Geist, and Selena Sciabica; and seven great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by one grandson, Frank Sciabica, Jr., in 2011. Eris was a member of the St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Bellefonte. Catholic Mass will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019, at 10 am, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church at 134 E. Bishop Street, Bellefonte, with Father George Jakopac officiating. Burial will immediately follow in St. John's Catholic Cemetery in Bellefonte. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Catholic School at 116 E. Bishop Street, Bellefonte, PA 16823. Online condolences may be made to the family at

