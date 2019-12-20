Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Erma G. Orndorf. View Sign Service Information Steven R Neff Funeral Home 120 W Main St Millheim , PA 16854 (814)-349-5623 Send Flowers Obituary

Erma G. Orndorf May 6, 1925 ~ December 16, 2019 "Praise the Lord", Erma's long awaited call "Come on Home" came December 16, 2019. Born May 6, 1925 in Woodward, Erma was a daughter of Lulu Guisewite Benner. She was a 1943 graduate of East Penns Valley High School. In 1944 she enrolled in the Cadet Nurse Corp at Williamsport. On June 14, 1945 she married Orren Orndorf, who preceded her in death in 2005. Erma was employed as an LPN at the former Laurelton Center in Laurelton with 31 years of service. She enjoyed making rugs, reading and walking. She was a 70 year member of the Trinity United Methodist in Woodward. Erma is survived by four sons, Keith Orndorf (Cindy) of Montandon, Timothy Orndorf (Natalie) of Millheim, Dwight Orndorf (Diane) of Mifflinburg, and Lewis Orndorf of Woodward; four grandchildren, Brian, Toby, Matthew and Kylie and, five great grandchildren, Oakley, Tucker, Aurora, Blake and Greyson. Also surviving is one sister Shirley Catherman of Laurelton. In addition to her husband, Erma was preceded in death by one son, Gary Orndorf and two brothers, Marvin and Wayne Benner. Family and friends will be received on Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 1-2 pm at the Trinity United Methodist Church in Woodward. The memorial service will follow at 2:00 pm with Pastor Theresa Heiser officiating. Erma will be laid to rest in the Woodward Cemetery. Contributions in her memory may be given to the Trinity UMC, Po Box 157, Woodward, PA 16882. Online condolences may be sent to the family at

Erma G. Orndorf May 6, 1925 ~ December 16, 2019 "Praise the Lord", Erma's long awaited call "Come on Home" came December 16, 2019. Born May 6, 1925 in Woodward, Erma was a daughter of Lulu Guisewite Benner. She was a 1943 graduate of East Penns Valley High School. In 1944 she enrolled in the Cadet Nurse Corp at Williamsport. On June 14, 1945 she married Orren Orndorf, who preceded her in death in 2005. Erma was employed as an LPN at the former Laurelton Center in Laurelton with 31 years of service. She enjoyed making rugs, reading and walking. She was a 70 year member of the Trinity United Methodist in Woodward. Erma is survived by four sons, Keith Orndorf (Cindy) of Montandon, Timothy Orndorf (Natalie) of Millheim, Dwight Orndorf (Diane) of Mifflinburg, and Lewis Orndorf of Woodward; four grandchildren, Brian, Toby, Matthew and Kylie and, five great grandchildren, Oakley, Tucker, Aurora, Blake and Greyson. Also surviving is one sister Shirley Catherman of Laurelton. In addition to her husband, Erma was preceded in death by one son, Gary Orndorf and two brothers, Marvin and Wayne Benner. Family and friends will be received on Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 1-2 pm at the Trinity United Methodist Church in Woodward. The memorial service will follow at 2:00 pm with Pastor Theresa Heiser officiating. Erma will be laid to rest in the Woodward Cemetery. Contributions in her memory may be given to the Trinity UMC, Po Box 157, Woodward, PA 16882. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.stevenrnefffuneralhome.com Published in Centre Daily Times on Dec. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Centre Daily Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close