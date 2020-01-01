Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ernest Wayne Baum. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ernest Wayne Baum September 12, 1938-December 28, 2019 Ernest Wayne Baum, 81, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019, at his home in State College, PA. He was born on September 12, 1938, in Baltimore, MD; a son of the late Ernest H. and Anna J. (Fulkosky) Baum. On December 1, 1990, he married Judith D. (De Souza) Baum who survives at home. Wayne was an avid golfer. He absolutely loved the game; he enjoyed watching, playing and just being involved in the sport. Along with his wife Judy, he is survived by three children; Lori Correia of State College, PA, Bruce Smith of State College, PA and Catrina Sharman (Tim) of Bermuda; one granddaughter, Courtney Sims of Bermuda; sister-in-law, Mary Jane De Souza (Sue Tougas) of State College, PA and Massachusetts; brother-in-law, Lawrence De Souza (Suzanne) of England and their son Max; also surviving are his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Gil and Maisie De Souza, and his special friends, Kenny & Mary Smith and Jimmy & Mary Arnold and all of his friends in Bermuda and at the Burning Tee Golf League. A Memorial Mass will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Cherished Cockers Rescue, 8216 Rushton Dr., Mentor, OH 44060. An online guestbook may be signed and contributions sent to the family at

Ernest Wayne Baum September 12, 1938-December 28, 2019 Ernest Wayne Baum, 81, passed away Saturday, December 28, 2019, at his home in State College, PA. He was born on September 12, 1938, in Baltimore, MD; a son of the late Ernest H. and Anna J. (Fulkosky) Baum. On December 1, 1990, he married Judith D. (De Souza) Baum who survives at home. Wayne was an avid golfer. He absolutely loved the game; he enjoyed watching, playing and just being involved in the sport. Along with his wife Judy, he is survived by three children; Lori Correia of State College, PA, Bruce Smith of State College, PA and Catrina Sharman (Tim) of Bermuda; one granddaughter, Courtney Sims of Bermuda; sister-in-law, Mary Jane De Souza (Sue Tougas) of State College, PA and Massachusetts; brother-in-law, Lawrence De Souza (Suzanne) of England and their son Max; also surviving are his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Gil and Maisie De Souza, and his special friends, Kenny & Mary Smith and Jimmy & Mary Arnold and all of his friends in Bermuda and at the Burning Tee Golf League. A Memorial Mass will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Cherished Cockers Rescue, 8216 Rushton Dr., Mentor, OH 44060.

