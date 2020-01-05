Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Esther Louise Bumbarger. View Sign Service Information Wetzler Funeral Service Inc 206 N Spring St Bellefonte , PA 16823 (814)-355-4261 Send Flowers Obituary

Esther Louise Bumbarger June 25, 1935 January 2, 2020 Esther Louise Bumbarger, 84, of Bellefonte, went home to be with her Lord on Thursday, January 2, 2020. Born in Bellefonte on June 25, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Cyrus A. Shaffer, Sr. and Myrtle M. (Watkins) Shaffer. She was married to her beloved husband, Quay Bumbarger, who preceded her in death in 1986. Esther dedicated her life to taking care of her home and raising her family, a job that she was proud to do. She is survived by her eight children, Connie Schlegel, Linda Alting, Betsy Peters, Esther Rader, Bonnie Larah, Quay Bumbarger, Kathie McDonnell, and Michael Bumbarger. Also surviving are many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Judy Eckenroth in 1991. Esther grew up in a large family, having 10 brothers and sisters, so family was always very important to her. She enjoyed picnics, cooking, watching soap operas and reading. She was a devoted Christian. Her family will remember her for the loving wife, mother, and grandmother that she was. There will be a public viewing held on Friday, January 10, 2020, from 10-11am, at Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. at 206 N. Spring Street, Bellefonte. Funeral services will immediately follow at 11am at the funeral home with Rev. Frank E. Skies officiating. Burial will private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Church of the Good Shepherd at 402 Willowbank Street, Bellefonte, PA 16823. Online condolences may be made to the family

