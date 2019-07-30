Esther M. Larson March 12, 1932July 27, 2019 Esther M. Larson, 87, of Lemont, passed away peacefully Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Juniper Village At Brookline. Born March 12, 1932, in Fairfield, Iowa, she was the daughter of the late Clifford and Ruth Sorlie Larson. On December 4, 1955, she married Thomas Duane Larson, who preceded her in death on July 20, 2006. She is survived by her three daughters, Catherine Bisbee and her husband, Kenneth and their children, Saxon, Windsor, Cabot, and Esme, of Ohiopyle Pa, Suzanne Fetter and her husband, Steve and their children, Harrison, Oliver, Celeste, Mei, Shandi, and Lucie, of Hollis, NH, and Merilee Peery and her husband, Craig, of State College Pa. Esther worked as a Registered Nurse. She volunteered for many years at the Mt Nittany Medical Center. She was a longtime member of Grace Lutheran Church. Condolences will be Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 10:30-11am at Grace Lutheran Church, 205 S Garner St, State College, PA, with a Funeral Service following at 11am. Burial will be in Grassflat Lanse Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to Grace Lutheran Church and the , . Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guestbook may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com.
Published in Centre Daily Times on July 30, 2019