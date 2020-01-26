Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Esther M. Rice-Workman-Auman. View Sign Service Information Wetzler Funeral Service Inc 206 N Spring St Bellefonte , PA 16823 (814)-355-4261 Send Flowers Obituary

Esther M. Rice-Workman- Auman January 31, 1946 January 21, 2020 Be the things you loved most about the people who are gone. Esther entered eternal life on January 21, 2020. She was born on January 31, 1946, daughter of Walter and Mary Deitrich-Rice, sister of Paul Rice (Judy) of Bellefonte and Mary Royer (Jack) of Kennett Square. She was preceded in death by her father, mother, and son-in-law, Bobby McDaniel. She is survived by her two daughters, Susan McDaniel and Kathey Bernhard (Jerry); four granddaughters, Shea Hazel (Darin), Lana Fulton (Lee), Tyann McDaniel, and Breonna McDaniel. As well as, three great-grandchildren and a fourth due in March. She was a 1963 graduate of Bellefonte Area High School. In her earlier years, she was employed at the Nittany Country Club, Amity House, Michaels Tavern, and Piezo Kinetics. When married to Chet Workman they owned the Hecla Sports Shop, where she developed an interest in archery and fishing. She also played the guitar, piano, and softball for the Zion Church Women's team. She dedicated her life to raising her daughters when they were young and will be remembered for having the house on the street that all the neighborhood kids flocked to. Esther was of Christian faith, she enjoyed listening to Joyce Meyer and Joel Osteen. Later in life her hobbies included: crocheting, playing card games, crafting, and e-mail pen-paling with her granddaughters. She donated her time by crocheting blankets and hats for children of the Orphan Grain Train. A special thank you to the ICU staff at Mount Nittany Medical Center, for their diligent care and kindness to Esther and the family during her stay. At Esther's request there will be no public services. Arrangements are under the direction of Wetzler Funeral Service, Inc. in Bellefonte. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Esther's memory to Zion Community Church at 3261 Zion Road, Bellefonte, PA 16823. Online condolences may be made to the family at

Published in Centre Daily Times on Jan. 26, 2020

