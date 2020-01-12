Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ethel E. Sink. View Sign Service Information Koch Funeral Home - State College 2401 S. Atherton Street State College , PA 16801 (814)-237-2712 Send Flowers Obituary

Ethel E. Sink March 31, 1932-January 5, 2020 Ethel E. Sink, 87, of State College, PA, went Home to the Lord, Sunday, January 5, 2020, from Juniper Village at Brookline Rehabilitation and Skilled Care. Born March 31, 1932, in Deptford Township, NJ, she was the daughter of the late Carl W. and Laura Larsen Tarrach. On September 4, 1954, she married Harry S. Sink, III. She is survived by three children, Harry S. Sink IV (Rachel) of Stony Point, NY, Wendy S. Fay (James) of State College, PA, and Curtis D. Sink (Maria) of Hackettstown, NJ; six grandchildren, Cory J. Fay (Claudia Moreno), Patrick F. Fay (Megan), Kelly A. Fay, Curtis Timothy Sink, Michael N. H. Sink and Nicole E. Sink; one great-grandson, James Alan Fay; sisters-in-law Frances Emmons (Dr. Richard), Edythe West (Glenn), and Darlene Flannery (Michael); her AFS Uruguayan daughter, Margarita Antia de Aguiar (Jose Luis); and many other relations. She was preceded in death by her husband Harry on May 4, 1968, and by a brother, Carl W. Tarrach Jr. and his wife Elizabeth (Betty). Ethel graduated from Woodbury High School in Woodbury, NJ, in 1950, and attended two years at Philadelphia Bible Institute. After serving several churches in PA, she and her husband, now the Rev. Harry S. Sink, moved to Oakland, NJ, to accept lead pastoral responsibilities for the Ramapo Valley Baptist Church in 1964. She was Secretary to the Reading and Math Directors of Oakland Public Schools from the mid-60's until her retirement in 1999. She never missed a performance, game, or event while raising three children, keeping house, working full time, volunteering and, at times, working a second job. She lived a joyful life, starting her days seeking the Lord's presence, giving Him glory for all the good in her life and finding His comfort and direction in difficult times. All were welcome in her home and could not help but feel loved by her. Ethel was a regular attendee of Calvary Church in Boalsburg, PA, and was a long-time member of Ramapo Valley Baptist Church in Oakland, NJ, prior to her move to State College, PA, in 2008. Memorial service will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020, 11:00 a.m., at Ramapo Valley Baptist Church, 150 Franklin Ave., Oakland, NJ, with Dr. Richard Emmons, brother-in-law, officiating. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation,

