Ethel Eva Bisbicos July 12, 1935July 20, 2019 Dr. Ethel Eva Bisbicos (Albinski) passed away July 20, 2019, after a decades long battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Born July 12, 1935, in Groton MA to Barbara Buckwald of Gardner MA. She is preceded in death by ex-husband Henry Albinski. She is survived by her daughter Allison Albinski and wife Angela Barber of State College, PA, her daughter Gillian Albinski and husband Douglas Young of Charlotte, NC, and step-son Lawrence Albinski and wife DeEtte Albinski of Monrovia, CA. Ethel earned her Bachelor's degree in Biology from Reed College, her Master's degree in Chemistry from The University of Connecticut, and her Ph.D. in Psychology from Penn State University. She was a trailblazer, often being the only woman in her science classes. This continued into her career as she did technical drafting for Pratt & Whitney Aircraft, and then worked with computer engineers at Bell Labs. The last position in her career before the disease took over her brilliant mind was teaching Humanities and Social Science at Penn State. Ethel had a big heart and was generous with her love. She was passionate about criminal justice and human rights. Her volunteer work included the Women's Resource Center, teaching at Rockview State Prison, doing work for the Democratic party, helping at numerous dog rescues and in many other ways. Ethel's sharp wit, wicked brilliance and gentle soul will be missed by many. A remembrance of her life will be held in the fall in State College. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to the Alzheimer's Foundation.

